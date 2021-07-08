Advertisement

$375K grant awarded to Mississippi to establish business center

(Pexels.com)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Techies and entrepreneurs will see a new business center in Mississippi.

And the center is expected to be in Jackson.

Minority Business Development Agency, under the U.S. Department of Commerce, awarded a $375K grant to set up a new center in the Magnolia State.

Senator Roger Wicker broke the news on social media Thursday.

MBDA is the only federal agency tasked with promoting the competitiveness of minority businesses, according to its website.

MBDA plans to release all the details of the grant next week but did say in an email it anticipates the Mississippi location will be in Jackson.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Malvick
Antigo man charged with attempting to kill woman during hit and run
Bart and Krista Halderson
Madison area couple last seen a week ago may have headed to Langlade County
Gary Cameron, 57
DOJ identifies armed Greshman man shot by deputy following traffic crash
Natalie Ticho, 24
Wausau woman pleads guilty to child pornography distribution
Manitowoc County Wind Tower equipment blocks roadway.
Manitowoc highway reopens after wind tower tail dolly removed

Latest News

Wausau Police Dept. to host Coffee with a Cop on July 6
Wausau Police Department to hold Coffee with a Cop event July 6
Wausau Police Department looks to improve policing through community survey
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: Obesity and COVID-19
Weight bias and weight shaming are prominent problems in the U.S.
Nicolet College Northwoods Pride Festival
Nicolet College to host virtual 2021 Northwoods Pride Festival
Brookelynn Yunk posing with her father Jeff with her certificate for the Disabled Americans...
Spencer “rock star” wins veterans youth service award