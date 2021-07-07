Wisconsin tourism bouncing back after pandemic slowdown

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - The recent Fourth of July weekend is a big holiday for tourism, an industry that took a heavy blow in 2020. More than halfway through 2021, the Wisconsin Department of Tourism and one local resort said the year’s recovery is better than expected.

Kalahari Resorts in Wisconsin Dells said their summer season is even busier in 2021 than before the pandemic, and according to the Department of Tourism, that trend is reflected across the state.

“Everyone just wants to get to the Dells and make up for the lost year,” said Kalahari general manager John Chastan.

Chastan said business is booming at his resort and across Wisconsin Dells.

“For our summer season, we’re doing better than we were even in 2019,” he explained.

Chastan added this uptick is exactly what the resort needed after the pandemic slowdown.

“It was very slow, it was low rates, things like that, so we’re just trying to make up for all that lost revenue,” he said.

Hotels, resorts and other businesses are seeing a busier season than even 2019, not just 2020. (WMTV)

The whole Dells community is benefiting, he added, from the attractions like boat tours to the various resorts and waterparks.

Wisconsin Dells is not the only area seeing a major comeback. Tourism and travel are bouncing back across the state.

“We’re seeing that overnight trips are up over the pandemic year of 2020, but they’re also actually up over 2019,” explained Department of Tourism acting secretary Anne Sayers.

According to the department, trips of two or more nights are up nearly 5 percent compared to April 2019. These trips are creating more business for hotels, restaurants and local attractions.

“These are the livelihoods that tourism supports, and it’s just really good to see travelers out there supporting those local businesses,” Sayers said.

Chastan admitted throughout the industry, the staffing shortage is still one of the biggest struggles.

“It’s definitely a big challenge to get to the staffing level that you want to be at with how busy we are,” he said.

The Dells in particular relies on international workers, and those numbers have dropped significantly due to limits on J-1 visas.

“Not even half the number and a lot of them were delayed,” Chastan explained.

Still, Chastan and Sayers both said they are committed to providing the best experience possible and excited to welcome every traveler.

“Travelers are following through with those plans, they are not going to let that vacation time go unspent this year,” Sayers aid.

Chastan added, “Hopefully the families will get that one last hurrah with the kids and come to the Dells.”

Later in the year, Chastan said Kalahari will rely more on big indoor events like conventions to attract travelers. Those events have been slower to come back, but he said they are still expecting a busy fall season.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.