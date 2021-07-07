Advertisement

Wausau Bucks fans crowd bars for the playoff run

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Bucks playoff run has brought plenty of business to Wausau area bars, including Hoehn’s Huddle in Schofield.

Since the Bucks took on the Brooklyn Nets, the bar has seen up to 100 people in the bar for games.

“We had a full bar, we had every single table full. Beer Garden was completely full at the deck,” owner Dan Hoehn said.

For fans who have waited for a long time to see the Bucks in the NBA Finals, the moment is one they are savoring.

“I’ve been a Bucks fan for a long time, so to see them finally get over the hump and get past those early-round exits has been amazing,” Jordan Schraufnagel said.

As game one started on Tuesday night, even with the rain there were over 40 people in the bar to watch the game.

“I mean, it was quiet, then the Bucks scored and it was loud. Then it was quiet, then it was loud. I mean, ear piercing,” Jordan Smith said.

Business increases about 2-3 times during the Bucks playoff games compared to a normal day.

Plenty of people ready to react to each high and low and enjoy the ride.

“It’s a once in a lifetime event as a Bucks fan so…..I couldn’t be more excited,” Schraufnagel said.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seth Wakefield has been arrested in connection to the murder of Hannah Miller
Man arrested in connection to Oneida County homicide
Chance for 2"+ of rain Tuesday
First Alert Weather Day continues Tuesday afternoon and evening due to the threat for heavy rain and strong storms
Stevens Point company fosters inclusivity in cocktails
Stevens Point business aims to create inclusive cocktail environment
Big Jake was larger than life
Wisconsin family mourns the loss of ‘Big Jake’ — the world’s tallest horse
Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Rowdy Tellez makes a catch at first base during the second...
Brewers trade for first baseman Rowdy Tellez from the Blue Jays

Latest News

Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne, right, steals the ball from Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis...
Paul carries Suns past Giannis, Bucks in NBA Finals opener
Sports bars benefit from Bucks first NBA Finals appearance since 1974
Sports bars benefit from Bucks first NBA Finals appearance since 1974
Aaron Rodgers dodges question about Packers future while playing The Match on July 6th.
Rodgers On Packers Opener: “I don’t know”
Chance for 2"+ of rain Tuesday
First Alert Weather Day continues Tuesday afternoon and evening due to the threat for heavy rain and strong storms