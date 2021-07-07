Wausau Bucks fans crowd bars for the playoff run

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Bucks playoff run has brought plenty of business to Wausau area bars, including Hoehn’s Huddle in Schofield.

Since the Bucks took on the Brooklyn Nets, the bar has seen up to 100 people in the bar for games.

“We had a full bar, we had every single table full. Beer Garden was completely full at the deck,” owner Dan Hoehn said.

For fans who have waited for a long time to see the Bucks in the NBA Finals, the moment is one they are savoring.

“I’ve been a Bucks fan for a long time, so to see them finally get over the hump and get past those early-round exits has been amazing,” Jordan Schraufnagel said.

As game one started on Tuesday night, even with the rain there were over 40 people in the bar to watch the game.

“I mean, it was quiet, then the Bucks scored and it was loud. Then it was quiet, then it was loud. I mean, ear piercing,” Jordan Smith said.

Business increases about 2-3 times during the Bucks playoff games compared to a normal day.

Plenty of people ready to react to each high and low and enjoy the ride.

“It’s a once in a lifetime event as a Bucks fan so…..I couldn’t be more excited,” Schraufnagel said.

