Search continues for murder suspect 1 week after woman’s death

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Oneida County Sheriff’s Department continues to search for a 30-year-old man they said shot and killed his child’s mother.

The body of Hannah Miller, 26, was found near River Bend Road and Highway 8 around 11 a.m. on June 30.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Department has identified Christopher Anderson as the suspect and has issued a warrant for his arrest. Two vehicles authorities thought Anderson may have been driving were located unoccupied on July 5 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Prosecutors have already charged another man for having prior knowledge of Anderson’s plan to kill Miller.

Anderson has a tattoo of an owl on his neck and chest and tattoos on each hand. The tattoo on the top of his right hand says G.M.F.B. The one on his left hand is a Celtic skull with a halo.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is searching for Christopher Anderson. He is suspected of killing 26-year-old Hannah Miller of Rhinelander. (Oneida County Sheriff's Department)

Court documents say Miller and Anderson had been in a relationship for several years but had broken up in recent weeks. Friends of Miller told investigators the relationship was abusive.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Christopher Terrell Anderson call the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department at 715-351-5201.

