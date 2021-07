PHOENIX (WSAW) - The Bucks released their starting lineup, and Giannis Antetokounmpo is set to start in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Giannis is AVAILABLE and will start in Game 1 of the #NBAFinals. pic.twitter.com/S9fVRNI5j6 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 7, 2021

Giannis was injured in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals when Clint Capela landed on his leg and hyperextended his knee.

Antetokounmpo could be seen warming up in pregame testing his mobility.

Giannis warms up ahead of #NBAFinals Game 1. pic.twitter.com/aUZ21XKBeJ — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 7, 2021

