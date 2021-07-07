Meatfest returns to Weston

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Meatfest will return to the parking lot of Dale’s Weston Lanes Thursday, July 8 for three days of barbeque celebration. It is their second year at the bowling alley in 11 years of the event.

Last year they moved from the Midas on Grand Avenue in Wausau due to corporate COVID-19 restrictions. Organizer Kim Lemke was determined to put on the weekend for his loyal customers, though and retooled the event with masks and social distancing.

The turnout was reduced last year as a result as well, but Lemke thinks it will be different this year. He does plan to honor attendees COVID-19 needs as we move away from the pandemic.

“Well I think it’s going to be a little more relaxed because we can be that way. We are going to have precautions in place obviously, with the hand sanitizer, social distancing if people want. There is carry-out available to take food home,” Lemke said.

Seating will be available inside the bowling alley and also at picnic tables outside. The lanes and arcade will also be open for people who are looking for some entertainment.

“So, it’s just going to be a fun, family-friendly event, and I don’t think wait times are going to be very long, because they never have been, busy or not, and like I said, we do have social distancing in place,” Lemke said.

Foods offered will include brisket, ribs, pulled pork, macaroni and cheese and bacon cupcakes. Lemke is also going to be serving his signature pulled pork sundae.

The event starts at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, 12:00 p.m. on Friday and 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, and each day they will continue until they are sold out.

