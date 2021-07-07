Advertisement

Meatfest returns to Weston

Dale's Weston Lanes will host Meatfest
Dale's Weston Lanes will host Meatfest(wsaw)
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Meatfest will return to the parking lot of Dale’s Weston Lanes Thursday, July 8 for three days of barbeque celebration. It is their second year at the bowling alley in 11 years of the event.

Last year they moved from the Midas on Grand Avenue in Wausau due to corporate COVID-19 restrictions. Organizer Kim Lemke was determined to put on the weekend for his loyal customers, though and retooled the event with masks and social distancing.

The turnout was reduced last year as a result as well, but Lemke thinks it will be different this year. He does plan to honor attendees COVID-19 needs as we move away from the pandemic.

“Well I think it’s going to be a little more relaxed because we can be that way.  We are going to have precautions in place obviously, with the hand sanitizer, social distancing if people want.  There is carry-out available to take food home,” Lemke said.

Seating will be available inside the bowling alley and also at picnic tables outside.  The lanes and arcade will also be open for people who are looking for some entertainment.

“So, it’s just going to be a fun, family-friendly event, and I don’t think wait times are going to be very long, because they never have been, busy or not, and like I said, we do have social distancing in place,” Lemke said.

Foods offered will include brisket, ribs, pulled pork, macaroni and cheese and bacon cupcakes.  Lemke is also going to be serving his signature pulled pork sundae.

The event starts at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, 12:00 p.m. on Friday and 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, and each day they will continue until they are sold  out.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Significantly cooler today. Temperatures nearly 20-degrees below normal today.
First Alert Weather: Cooler & Unsettled Wednesday
Seth Wakefield, 24
Court documents: Rhinelander man thought he’d be paid for assisting murder suspect
Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Rowdy Tellez makes a catch at first base during the second...
Brewers trade for first baseman Rowdy Tellez from the Blue Jays
Child Tax Credit
Share custody? You may want to opt out of the Child Tax Credit payments
Stevens Point company fosters inclusivity in cocktails
Stevens Point business aims to create inclusive cocktail environment

Latest News

Gary Cameron, 57
DOJ identifies armed Greshman man shot by deputy following traffic crash
Wisconsin election officials are sending postcards to voters who were flagged as moving from...
Wisconsin voters will receive a postcard if state thinks they moved
Wausau's Luke Fenhaus is the 2021 Slinger Nationals Champion and will race with the Camping...
Fenhaus wins Slinger Nationals, earns spot in SRX race Saturday night
In this Thursday, July 1, 2021, image released by the Oakland Zoo, a tiger receives a COVID-19...
Animals at Wisconsin zoos to receive COVID-19 vaccine