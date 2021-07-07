Advertisement

Fenhaus wins Slinger Nationals, earns spot in SRX race Saturday night

Wausau's Luke Fenhaus is the 2021 Slinger Nationals Champion and will race with the Camping World SRX Series Saturday, July 10 at Slinger Super Speedway.(Bob Schneider Jr.)
By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SLINGER, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau’s Luke Fenhaus can now add Slinger Nationals Champion to his already impressive racing resume.

Fenhaus took the checkered flag in the 200-lap feature Tuesday night in Slinger, becoming the youngest winner in the history of the premier short-track racing event.

Fenhaus took to Twitter early Wednesday morning saying “Still can’t believe it!! Thank you so much!”

The 17-year-old started the event strong qualifying with quick time and locking himself into the 200-lap main event. He started the feature race in 12th and found himself toward the front at the halfway point where he would battle with Stratford’s Derek Kraus who wound up finishing second.

Not only does the win allow Fenhaus to write his name in the history books as the youngest winner of arguably the biggest short track race in Wisconsin, but it also earns him a seat in the Camping World SRX Series race at the Slinger Super Speedway this Saturday night.

Fenhaus will face off against former NASCAR champion Tony Stewart, Bill Elliot, Michael Waltrip, Indy 500 winners Helio Castroneves and Tony Kanaan, Indy 500 pole-sitter Marco Andretti and others.

The race will be broadcast live Saturday night beginning at 7 p.m. on WSAW-TV.

