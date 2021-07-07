Advertisement

DOJ identifies armed Greshman man shot by deputy following traffic crash

Gary Cameron, 57
Gary Cameron, 57(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRESHAM, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation has identified a man shot by a deputy as Gary Cameron, 57.

Investigators said around 9 p.m. on July 1, dispatch received a call reporting a car accident on Upper Red Lake Road, north of Gresham in Shawano County. A Shawano County Sheriff’s Deputy responded. Investigators said Cameron, the sole occupant, had a gun in his hands and raised the gun toward the deputy.

Deputy Brady Sinotte shot Cameron. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Sinotte was not injured.

Cameron is charged with operating while intoxicated, operating a firearm while intoxicated, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, and threat to a law enforcement officer.

DCI is continuing to review the evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Shawano County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

Cameron remains in the Shawano County Jail on $50,000 cash bond. He’ll return to court on July 14.

