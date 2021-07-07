Advertisement

Colby would be official Wisconsin cheese under bill

(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - In cheese-obsessed Wisconsin, which proudly touts itself as America’s Dairyland, the dairy cow is the official domestic animal, milk is the official state beverage and cheese is the official dairy product.

But believe it or not, in a state that produces more cheese than any other at 3.4 billion pounds each year, there is no official state cheese. A bipartisan bill being heard by a state Assembly committee on Wednesday would change that.

The measure makes colby, which was created in Wisconsin more than 100 years ago, the official cheese. The bill must pass the Legislature and be signed by Gov. Tony Evers before becoming law.

Over the years the Wisconsin Legislature has officially recognized a wide variety of state symbols. They are listed and described in Section 1.10 of the Wisconsin Statutes.

Colby cheese originated in Colby, Wisconsin. It’s in the cheddar family and has a sweet flavor, with a mild, sweet aroma.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Significantly cooler today. Temperatures nearly 20-degrees below normal today.
First Alert Weather: Cooler & Unsettled Wednesday
Seth Wakefield, 24
Court documents: Rhinelander man thought he’d be paid for assisting murder suspect
Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Rowdy Tellez makes a catch at first base during the second...
Brewers trade for first baseman Rowdy Tellez from the Blue Jays
Child Tax Credit
Share custody? You may want to opt out of the Child Tax Credit payments
Stevens Point company fosters inclusivity in cocktails
Stevens Point business aims to create inclusive cocktail environment

Latest News

UW System awards $1 million in scholarships to 267 students
Significantly cooler today. Temperatures nearly 20-degrees below normal today.
First Alert Weather: Cooler & Unsettled Wednesday
Coronavirus generic
50% of Wisconsin’s Asian population vaccinated
Kevin Malvick
Antigo man charged with attempting to kill woman during hit and run