Antigo man charged with attempting to kill woman during hit and run

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Bond has been set at $500,000 cash for a 53-year-old Antigo man charged with attempting to kill a woman he previously dated.

Kevin Malvick is charged with 10 criminal counts including attempted first-degree intentional homicide, hit and run, and obstructing an officer.

Police responded to a gas station on Superior Street on June 15 for the report of a truck that intentionally hit another occupied vehicle, pushing it nearly 20 feet. The driver of the truck, later identified as Malvick drove away after the crash, according to police.

Court document state police were later called to the Antigo Public Library. Investigators said the victim was attempting to walk home when Malvick ran her down in an alley, striking her with his vehicle. The woman ran to a parked car for help and was able to get inside. A witness called 911 to report the incident. As police were in route dispatcher said a man was screaming profanities and saying ‘I’m going to kill you’.

Officers arrived and were able to restrain Malvick and arrest him.

Court documents say alcohol was believed to be a factor in Malvick’s behavior. A legal blood draw was performed at the hospital before he was transported to jail.

