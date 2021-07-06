Wisconsin’s 7-day average of COVID-19 deaths falls to zero

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin is averaging zero COVID-19 deaths per day. That’s according to the state Department of Health Services’s calculation of its 7-day average Tuesday.

No deaths were reported to the state since the last daily report, leaving the death toll at 7,323, which is 1.19% of all known coronavirus cases. The DHS began counting only deaths that happened within the past 30 days, and were just reported the state, to calculate its 7-day average. Only 1 COVID-19 death was reported to state health officials in the past four days.

The DHS says testing identified 17 new coronavirus cases since the last report. The 7-day average is down to 63 cases per day. However, it’s important to point out the state is receiving fewer test results. As a percentage of all the tests received, positive results make up an average 1.1% of them over the past 7 days; that’s climbed from a low of 0.7%.

State numbers show 20 more people were hospitalized for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, in the past 24-hour period, the lowest daily number we’ve seen since June 16. Keep in mind, we haven’t seen the numbers on Saturdays or Sundays since the DHS began reporting updates only on weekdays six weeks ago.

Monday, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 79 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19, which is the lowest since the WHA began reporting numbers almost a year ago. About one-third (24) were in intensive care units, which ties the lowest number we’ve seen in the ICU. While the state reports total hospitalizations, the daily WHA updates take discharges and deaths into account. Our records for hospital patients go back to August 1, 2020; there were 337 COVID-19 patients hospitalized that day. The highest number of patients who were in hospitals across the state for COVID-19 at one time was 2,277, which was recorded on November 17, 2020.

The WHA said as of Monday afternoon, there were no COVID-19 patients among the 13 Fox Valley hospitals. Hospitals in the 7-county Northeast health care region were treating 6 patients, with 3 in ICU. We expect to get updated numbers after 3:30 P.M.

VACCINATIONS

Nearly half of all Wisconsin residents of Asian descent received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to the latest Department of Health Services numbers, exceeding the percentages of all other races and ethnic groups reported by the DHS.

Based on vaccinators’ reports, the DHS says 49.9% of Asians received at least one dose and 45.8% are fully vaccinated -- which is just behind non-Hispanics, 46.0% of whom are fully vaccinated.

Wisconsin population vaccinated, by race or ethnicity

American Indian: 33.5% received a dose/30.4% completed

Asian: 49.9% received a dose/45.8% completed

Black: 26.9% received a dose/24.0% completed

White: 47.0% received a dose/44.7% completed Hispanic: 36.7% received a dose/32.8% completed Non-Hispanic: 48.5% received a dose/46.0% completed



The percentages of Wisconsinites who started and finished their vaccination regimen were unchanged after the Independence Day observance, at 50.5% and 47.6%, respectively. Counting only adults, 61.5% received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 58.3% of adults are fully vaccinated.

Children were the only age group to show any change in the percentage completing their vaccinations. These age groups require a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, since the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine isn’t approved for anyone under 18. There was no change in the percentage of any age group starting their vaccination regimen.

Wisconsin population vaccinated, by age group (and change since Monday’s report)

12-15: 28.4% received a dose (+0.0)/23.1% completed (+0.1)

16-17: 37.3% received a dose (+0.0)/33.3% completed (+0.1)

18-24: 42.0% received a dose (+0.0)/38.1% completed (+0.0)

25-34: 47.1% received a dose (+0.0)/43.9% completed (+0.0)

35-44: 55.4% received a dose (+0.0)/52.2% completed (+0.0)

45-54: 57.1% received a dose (+0.0)/54.1% completed (+0.0)

55-64: 67.6% received a dose (+0.0)/64.6% completed (+0.0)

65+: 84.8% received a dose (+0.0)/81.6% completed (+0.0)

Changes at the county level were negligible with Independence Day observed Monday. Out of the 19 counties we track, 4 saw no change in the percent of population getting vaccinated, 4 saw no change in the percent completing their vaccinations, and 11 saw no change in either metric.

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (TUESDAY)

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 50.3% (+0.0) 47.9% (+0.1) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 45.5% (+0.0) 43.1% (+0.0) Dodge (87,839) 40.4% (+0.0) 38.5% (+0.1) Door (27,668) (NE) 65.9% (+0.0) 63.6% (+0.0) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 43.2% (+0.1) 41.1% (+0.0) Forest (9,004) 41.6% (+0.0) 40.1% (+0.0) Florence (4,295) (NE) 43.7% (+0.0) 42.0% (+0.0) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 44.3% (+0.1) 42.3% (+0.0) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 41.1% (+0.0) 39.5% (+0.0) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 47.4% (+0.0) 45.2% (+0.1) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 41.6% (+0.0) 39.6% (+0.0) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 52.0% (+0.1) 48.4% (+0.0) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 42.0% (+0.0) 40.4% (+0.0) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 50.2% (+0.1) 47.4% (+0.0) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 37.0% (+0.0) 35.2% (+0.0) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 48.9% (+0.0) 46.5% (+0.0) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 43.2% (+0.0) 41.1% (+0.0) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 35.4% (+0.0) 34.1% (+0.0) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 48.3% (+0.0) 45.9% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 231,742 (48.9%) (+0.0) 221,081 (46.6%) (+0.0) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 256,567 (46.7%) (+0.0) 243,483 (44.3%) (+0.0) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 2,939,739 (50.5%) (+0.0) 2,772,554 (47.6%) (+0.0)

It’s been 517 days since the first coronavirus case was confirmed in Wisconsin.

February 5, 2020, to July 6, 2021

613,152 confirmed coronavirus cases

32,331 hospitalizations (5%)

7,323 deaths (1.19%)

2,280 cases still active (<1%)

603,204 considered recovered (98%)

Health officials are still encouraging people to continue mitigation efforts if they’re not vaccinated, including wearing masks, social distancing and frequent hand-washing. There’s debate in the medical community about whether vaccinated people should carry on these mitigation efforts, too, saying there’s no harm but potential benefits in doing so.

TUESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) **

Brown – 31,984 cases (+1) (253 deaths)

Calumet – 5,850 cases (51 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.) - 2,414 cases (+2) (59 deaths)

Dodge – 11,999 cases (177 deaths)

Door – 2,633 cases (25 deaths)

Florence - 452 cases (13 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,630 cases (126 deaths)

Forest - 966 cases (23 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.) - 1,048 cases (+4) (23 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,614 cases (19 deaths)

Iron (Mich.) – 985 cases (43 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,378 cases (+1) (27 deaths)

Langlade - 2,050 cases (35 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,659 cases (+1) (74 deaths)

Marinette - 4,238 cases (67 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.) - 1,802 cases (+3) (42 deaths) (+1)

Menominee – 805 cases (11 deaths)

Oconto – 4,543 cases (59 deaths)

Outagamie – 20,859 cases (223 deaths)

Shawano – 4,753 cases (73 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,896 cases (151 deaths)

Waupaca – 4,975 cases (123 deaths)

Waushara – 2,222 cases (35 deaths)

Winnebago – 18,383 cases (201 deaths)

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association do not update reports on weekends.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.