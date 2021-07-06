Wausau police connect with community through coffee

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department held their Coffee with a Cop event today to build connections with members of the community. Officers and staff were at the Kwik Trip at 1415 West Street from 7:00 to 11:00 a.m. serving coffee and engaging in conversation.

Detective Nate Stetzer said this kind of event helps break down barriers that can be present when police are acting in a professional capacity.

“A lot of times in law enforcement we see people when they need help or when there’s an emergency and often we don’t have time to have a conversation or get to know that person. And the Coffee with a Cop event really allows us to get to know people,” he said.

Coffee with a Cop is meant to have the feel of a block party rather than a presentation.

“The cool thing about Coffee with a Cop is there are no agendas, there are no schedules. It’s literally just kind of come hang out, drink coffee and meet people who work for the police department,” Stetzer said.

