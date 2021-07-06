Advertisement

Wausau Firefighters conduct airboat training on the Wisconsin River

By Brittany Dobbins
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Firefighters and new recruits were learning “reach, throw, row, go” on the Wisconsin River Tuesday morning.

The department makes efforts to do the training as many times as it can during the summer. It also does training during the winter on the ice.

Engineer and Paramedic Shane Woller said the training helps the new recruits become comfortable in case someone is drowning. “[The] most difficult part is operating the airboat because there is no reverse. So with the river current pushing you downstream, a lot of the times, you’re at mercy with the wind pushing you and that river current, and the victim might not always be in an easy place to rescue.”

He also mentioned one thing they have to be careful with the airboat, is the height of the fan and cage system. Because sometimes, it may not fit under bridges like the one going over Fern Island.

