Advertisement

‘Voice’ stars Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton wed in Oklahoma

In this Jan. 26, 2020, file photo, Gwen Stefani, left, and Blake Shelton arrive at the 62nd...
In this Jan. 26, 2020, file photo, Gwen Stefani, left, and Blake Shelton arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. “The Voice” coaches Stefani and Shelton celebrated their nuptials over the Fourth of July holiday during a weekend wedding in Oklahoma. Images were posted Monday, July 5, 2021, of their wedding.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — “The Voice” coaches Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton celebrated their nuptials over the Fourth of July holiday during a weekend wedding in Oklahoma.

The pop star and the country star posted photos on Monday of their wedding including an image of the couple posing under a twilight sky. A representative for Shelton said they married in his home state of Oklahoma and the No Doubt singer tagged the wedding photos with Saturday’s date.

In one photo, Shelton was dressed in jeans and driving a golf cart decorated with white tulle, while Stefani showed off her white boots under her wedding dress and held up a bouquet of white flowers.

The two singers announced their engagement in October. The two stars met as judges on the singing competition show years ago. After Shelton divorced Miranda Lambert and Stefani divorced her husband Gavin Rossdale in 2015, the two later began dating. They have released a couple of duets together, including “Nobody But You” and “Happy Anywhere.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed, 1 injured in Wood County UTV accident
1 killed, 1 injured in Wood County UTV crash
Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
1 killed in rollover crash in the Town of Norrie
Seth Wakefield has been arrested in connection to the murder of Hannah Miller
Man arrested in connection to Oneida County homicide
Chance for 2"+ of rain Tuesday
First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday-Tuesday Night
(Source: Public Domain)
Neenah, inc. to close Appleton paper mill

Latest News

FILE: Montreal Canadiens right wing Corey Perry (94), right wing Cole Caufield (22) and...
Caufield assists on the game winner as the Canadiens avoid elimination
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price, right, makes a save against Tampa Bay Lightning...
Canadiens avoid sweep force Game 5, beat Lightning 3-2 in OT
California inmate firefighter steals firetruck for a joyride
The Central Wisconsin Fair is 50 days away.
Central Wisconsin Fair prepares 50 days from the start