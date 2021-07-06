T.B. Scott Mansion Tower sits at its new location

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The tower has been moved to the River Bend Trails so people can see what they petitioned for.

The tower is currently undergoing construction for restoration. It moved across the river on July 1. It’s now staring back at where it used to be, serving the reminder for why people fought to save some history. “With enough outcry, we were able to save the tower as a remembrance of the T.B. Scott Mansion,” 8th District Alderman, Steve Sabatke said.

The tower became the symbol of the mansion before it was demolished. “The tower is the most iconic portion of the T.B. Mansion. It’s what stood out, it’s what we identified the building by,” Sabatke said.

Standing out is still what the tower is doing. “That’s what [drew] us here, we were driving by and we saw it down here and we thought we’d come [to] check it out because it looks like a nice place to be,” Merrill resident, Stephanie Simmons said.

Sabatke said that’s what the goal was. “We brought this down here as an attraction and a piece of history for all our citizens and tourists to view.”

Some people, Sabatke said, believe the tower brings more than just history. “Legend is that there’s a curse associated with the mansion that this tower is part of.”

People even offered ideas as to how to break it. “One of them, just to be safe, is that we should power wash it with holy water before applying the restoration paint, so we’re considering all options here,” Sabatke mentioned.

The construction and restoration should be done within the next week, so people can come and see the tower for what it was made for.

