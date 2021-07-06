Advertisement

T.B. Scott Mansion Tower sits at its new location

By Brittany Dobbins
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The tower has been moved to the River Bend Trails so people can see what they petitioned for.

The tower is currently undergoing construction for restoration. It moved across the river on July 1. It’s now staring back at where it used to be, serving the reminder for why people fought to save some history. “With enough outcry, we were able to save the tower as a remembrance of the T.B. Scott Mansion,” 8th District Alderman, Steve Sabatke said.

The tower became the symbol of the mansion before it was demolished. “The tower is the most iconic portion of the T.B. Mansion. It’s what stood out, it’s what we identified the building by,” Sabatke said.

Standing out is still what the tower is doing. “That’s what [drew] us here, we were driving by and we saw it down here and we thought we’d come [to] check it out because it looks like a nice place to be,” Merrill resident, Stephanie Simmons said.

Sabatke said that’s what the goal was. “We brought this down here as an attraction and a piece of history for all our citizens and tourists to view.”

Some people, Sabatke said, believe the tower brings more than just history. “Legend is that there’s a curse associated with the mansion that this tower is part of.”

People even offered ideas as to how to break it. “One of them, just to be safe, is that we should power wash it with holy water before applying the restoration paint, so we’re considering all options here,” Sabatke mentioned.

The construction and restoration should be done within the next week, so people can come and see the tower for what it was made for.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seth Wakefield has been arrested in connection to the murder of Hannah Miller
Man arrested in connection to Oneida County homicide
Chance for 2"+ of rain Tuesday
First Alert Weather Day continues Tuesday afternoon and evening due to the threat for heavy rain and strong storms
Stevens Point company fosters inclusivity in cocktails
Stevens Point business aims to create inclusive cocktail environment
Big Jake was larger than life
Wisconsin family mourns the loss of ‘Big Jake’ — the world’s tallest horse
1 killed, 1 injured in Wood County UTV accident
1 killed, 1 injured in Wood County UTV crash

Latest News

Experienced artist teaches classes ahead of Chalkfest
Experienced artist teaches classes ahead of Chalkfest
Bucks fans excited to watch team play in NBA Finals
Bucks fans excited to watch team play in NBA Finals
Wausau firefighters train for water rescues at the Wisconsin River.
Wausau Firefighters conduct airboat training on the Wisconsin River
Why opting out of the child tax credit could help you avoid owing the IRS
Why opting out of the child tax credit could help you avoid owing the IRS