Advertisement

Sun throws out largest solar flare since 2017

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Clearly not wanting to be outdone by a weekend of fireworks on earth, NASA scientists say the sun fired off its biggest solar flare in years, just ahead of the holiday.

The moment was captured in multiple wavelengths by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory and was classified as an X-class eruption, the most powerful type of solar flare.

It was immediately compared to the last major eruption, a gargantuan X8.2 event captured in 2017.

Although this recent X1.5 flare wasn’t as large, it still left its mark.

According to the U.S. Space Weather Prediction Center, the flare resulted in a blast of X-rays that hit the atmosphere, causing a radio blackout over the Atlantic Ocean and coastal regions.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seth Wakefield has been arrested in connection to the murder of Hannah Miller
Man arrested in connection to Oneida County homicide
Chance for 2"+ of rain Tuesday
First Alert Weather Day continues Tuesday afternoon and evening due to the threat for heavy rain and strong storms
Big Jake was larger than life
Wisconsin family mourns the loss of ‘Big Jake’ — the world’s tallest horse
Stevens Point company fosters inclusivity in cocktails
Stevens Point business aims to create inclusive cocktail environment
1 killed, 1 injured in Wood County UTV accident
1 killed, 1 injured in Wood County UTV crash

Latest News

Green Bay Packers' Robert Tonyan cathces a ball during NFL football training camp Saturday,...
Green Bay Packers announce Training Camp schedule, preseason events
Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., recently floated an enormous $6...
In hunt for infrastructure deal, every Dem has leverage
LIVE: Biden remarks on COVID progress, vaccination program
Wausau Police Department
Wausau police connect with community through coffee
Duo in Stevens Point craft 'shrub" syrup beverages
Duo in Stevens Point craft 'shrub" syrup beverages