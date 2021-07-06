Share custody? You may want to opt out of the Child Tax Credit payments

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting July 15, parents will receive the first of six Child Tax Credit payments. However, parents who rotate claiming children on their taxes may need to opt out. For example, if 2021 is not your year to claim your child or children, you will likely have to pay back the advanced CTC payment to the Internal Revenue Service or to the other parent. The IRS will send the payments to parents that claim the child or children in 2020.

It is too late to opt-out of the July 15 payment, however, people can opt-out of the later payments using the IRS portal. CLICK HERE to manage your payment. Updating payment information should only be done on the IRS’ website.

Additional payments will arrive on Aug. 13, Sept. 15, Oct. 15, Nov. 15, and Dec. 15.

CNBC reports people who claimed a 17-year-old child on their 2020 tax return will also want to opt-out as the child will turn 18 and not qualify for those payments. This means you may be on the hook for any payments sent to your family.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.