Rodgers says he’s spent offseason ‘working on myself’

FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2018, file photo, Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers gestures during the...
FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2018, file photo, Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers gestures during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers just need to keep Rodgers upright and healthy for a full season again. A glimpse at what life is like without Rodgers showed just how precious these windows of opportunity can be with a two-time NFL MVP at quarterback.(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers says he has spent this offseason focusing on improving himself in every respect, and that goes beyond making sure he’s in top physical shape.

Rodgers says he also is trying to improve his “spiritual self” as well as his mental health.

He says that includes trying to think about what puts him in the best frame of mind.

Rodgers didn’t participate in Green Bay’s mandatory minicamp last month amid reports that he doesn’t want to return to the Packers.

