Advertisement

Rittenhouse attorney wants to show victim was sex offender

((Adam Rogan / The Journal Times vía AP, archivo))
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse’s attorney wants a judge to allow him to argue that one of the men his client killed during a protest in Wisconsin last year was a sex offender, in hopes of showing the man was trying to steal Rittenhouse’s gun because he couldn’t possess one.

Prosecutors have charged Rittenhouse with killing Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber during the protests in August in Kenosha.

Rittenhouse has argued he acted in self-defense.

His attorney, Mark Richards, filed motions Thursday seeking permission to introduce evidence that Rosenbaum was convicted of having sex with a minor in Arizona in 2002 and couldn’t legally possess a firearm.

Richards says that bolsters his theory that Rosenbaum was trying to steal Rittenhouse’s gun during the protests.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seth Wakefield has been arrested in connection to the murder of Hannah Miller
Man arrested in connection to Oneida County homicide
Chance for 2"+ of rain Tuesday
First Alert Weather Day continues Tuesday afternoon and evening due to the threat for heavy rain and strong storms
Stevens Point company fosters inclusivity in cocktails
Stevens Point business aims to create inclusive cocktail environment
Big Jake was larger than life
Wisconsin family mourns the loss of ‘Big Jake’ — the world’s tallest horse
1 killed, 1 injured in Wood County UTV accident
1 killed, 1 injured in Wood County UTV crash

Latest News

Seth Wakefield, 24
Court documents: Rhinelander man thought he’d be paid for assisting murder suspect
Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Rowdy Tellez makes a catch at first base during the second...
Brewers trade for first baseman Rowdy Tellez from the Blue Jays
Chance for 2"+ of rain Tuesday
First Alert Weather Day continues Tuesday afternoon and evening due to the threat for heavy rain and strong storms
The law requires 70% of any settlement to go to local governments and 30% to the state.
Evers defends his signing of opioid bill despite concerns
Coronavirus generic
Wisconsin’s 7-day average of COVID-19 deaths falls to zero