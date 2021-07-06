Brewers trade for first baseman Rowdy Tellez from the Blue Jays

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - The Brewers announced that they have traded reliever Trevor Richards and minor league pitcher Bowden Francis to the Toronto Blue Jays for first baseman Rowdy Tellez.

The Brewers initially acquired Richards as part of the Willy Adames trade.

Now, the Brewers bring in a first baseman who hit .283 with eight home runs and 23 RBI last season. Tellez has struggled to stay in the majors this season. During his time in the majors in 2021, he is hitting .209 with four home runs and eight RBI. Tellez has been in Triple-A since June 22.

