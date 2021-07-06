Advertisement

Brewers trade for first baseman Rowdy Tellez from the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Rowdy Tellez makes a catch at first base during the second...
Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Rowdy Tellez makes a catch at first base during the second inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros in Buffalo, N.Y., Sunday, June 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)(Joshua Bessex | AP)
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - The Brewers announced that they have traded reliever Trevor Richards and minor league pitcher Bowden Francis to the Toronto Blue Jays for first baseman Rowdy Tellez.

The Brewers initially acquired Richards as part of the Willy Adames trade.

Now, the Brewers bring in a first baseman who hit .283 with eight home runs and 23 RBI last season. Tellez has struggled to stay in the majors this season. During his time in the majors in 2021, he is hitting .209 with four home runs and eight RBI. Tellez has been in Triple-A since June 22.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seth Wakefield has been arrested in connection to the murder of Hannah Miller
Man arrested in connection to Oneida County homicide
Chance for 2"+ of rain Tuesday
First Alert Weather Day continues Tuesday afternoon and evening due to the threat for heavy rain and strong storms
Stevens Point company fosters inclusivity in cocktails
Stevens Point business aims to create inclusive cocktail environment
Big Jake was larger than life
Wisconsin family mourns the loss of ‘Big Jake’ — the world’s tallest horse
1 killed, 1 injured in Wood County UTV accident
1 killed, 1 injured in Wood County UTV crash

Latest News

Giannis ‘questionable’ for Game 1 of NBA Finals
Green Bay Packers' Robert Tonyan cathces a ball during NFL football training camp Saturday,...
Green Bay Packers announce Training Camp schedule, preseason events
FILE: Montreal Canadiens right wing Corey Perry (94), right wing Cole Caufield (22) and...
Caufield assists on the game winner as the Canadiens avoid elimination
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff, center, reacts as New York Mets' Francisco...
Alonso’s tiebreaking double sends Mets past Brewers 4-2