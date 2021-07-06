Milwaukee police look for suspect who killed young mother

MILWAUKEE - The family of an 18-year-old homicide victim gathered to remember her in Milwaukee as police continued to search for the suspect who fatally shot her. Narianna Staten’s death Sunday prompted an Amber Alert for her 1-year-old son. The child has since been found safe.

The suspect in the woman’s death has been identified as Renado Hall, 20. He is described as a Black man. He’s 6 foot, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He may be driving a Silver Acura TL or Black Cadillac, with California license plate 6XZY488. Family members say he is the father of the child.

If you have any information call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.

