Advertisement

IndyCar, Road America agree to multi-year extension

Alex Palou, front left, competes during an IndyCar race at Road America in Elkhart Lake,...
Alex Palou, front left, competes during an IndyCar race at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisc., Sunday, June 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — IndyCar plans to keep making stops at Road America.

It has announced a multi-year extension that keeps the Wisconsin road course on the annual schedule of the open-wheel racing series.

IndyCar began racing at Road America in 1982 and has made annual stops there since 2016. Exact terms of were not disclosed.

Road America, which opened in 1955, is located near Elkhart Lake, about halfway between Milwaukee and Green Bay.

The course is 4.014 miles long, features 14 turns and is surrounded by about 1,600 campsites.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seth Wakefield has been arrested in connection to the murder of Hannah Miller
Man arrested in connection to Oneida County homicide
Chance for 2"+ of rain Tuesday
First Alert Weather Day continues Tuesday afternoon and evening due to the threat for heavy rain and strong storms
Big Jake was larger than life
Wisconsin family mourns the loss of ‘Big Jake’ — the world’s tallest horse
Stevens Point company fosters inclusivity in cocktails
Stevens Point business aims to create inclusive cocktail environment
1 killed, 1 injured in Wood County UTV accident
1 killed, 1 injured in Wood County UTV crash

Latest News

Coronavirus generic
Wisconsin’s 7-day average of COVID-19 deaths falls to zero
Giannis ‘questionable’ for Game 1 of NBA Finals
Green Bay Packers' Robert Tonyan cathces a ball during NFL football training camp Saturday,...
Green Bay Packers announce Training Camp schedule, preseason events
Wausau Police Department
Wausau police connect with community through coffee