Giannis ‘questionable’ for Game 1 of NBA Finals

ESPN reports that Antetokounmpo will be a game-time decision for game one of the NBA finals
(Morry Gash | AP)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Bucks have announced that Giannis Antetokounmpo is ‘questionable’ for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Malika Andrews then reported later this afternoon that Giannis is expected to be a game-time decision on his availability thanks to around-the-clock-treatment on his left knee.

Antetokounmpo hyperextended his knee during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals last week against the Atlanta Hawks. Though an MRI revealed there was no structural damage to his knee, Antetokounmpo sat out for Game 5 and Game 6 of the series.

The team will play in Phoenix against the Phoenix Suns for Game 1 of the Finals. They will be back in Milwaukee for Game 3 on Sunday.

