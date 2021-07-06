Advertisement

Court documents: Rhinelander man thought he’d be paid for assisting murder suspect

Seth Wakefield, 24
Seth Wakefield, 24(Oneida County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Bond has been set at $250,000 cash for a 24-year-old Rhinelander man charged for his alleged role in a murder case.

Seth Wakefield was arrested Friday after the body of Hannah Miller was found just outside of Rhinelander on June 30. Authorities are still searching for Miller’s ex-boyfriend, Christopher Anderson, 30.

Prosecutors say Wakefield and Anderson were friends and had been living together. Court documents state Wakefield was aware Anderson planned to kill Miller. And said that those plans also included plans to kill two other family members of Miller’s, along with taking the couple’s child.

Wakefield told investigators he assisted Anderson in conducting surveillance of Miller’s apartment.

Wakefield additionally told investigators he believed he’d receive monetary compensation from Anderson for his help.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Christopher Terrell Anderson call the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department at 715-351-5201.

Wakefield is expected to learn July 13 if his case will head to trial.

