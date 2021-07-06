Central Wisconsin Fair prepares 50 days from the start

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Central Wisconsin Fair is 50 days away from its start and preparations are well underway.

But with 2020′s fair being canceled, the preparation has been “unique” as executive director Dale Christianson puts it.

“I’ve been in this business for 35 years and never did I think we would be canceling a fair,” Christianson said.

Ticket sales have been one of the most noticeable changes from the past. Before, many people would come in person to purchase tickets to the fair and its various shows. However, only one or two people have purchased tickets in person, according to Christianson.

But sanitation efforts have also increased, with nearly everything getting sanitized.

“We’ve taken it up a notch or two higher. We’re going through the sanitation of everything. We’re making sure that any viruses or anything that may be floating around are killed,” Christianson said

One thing that was sorely missed last year--above the food and fair attractions--was the animal exhibits. For those who show animals, it was also difficult.

“I think for a lot of the kids, that it was their last year showing they had a really tough time with it. But now this year—it’s back so they can come back and show again,” the ‘Fairest of the Fair’ Elizabeth Behlen said.

“It’s a downer for us who have planned for it, it’s a downer for the kids who have animals showing and we’re very excited to have people back this year and opening things up,” Christianson said.

