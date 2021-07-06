Advertisement

Caufield assists on the game winner as the Canadiens avoid elimination

FILE: Montreal Canadiens right wing Corey Perry (94), right wing Cole Caufield (22) and defenseman Erik Gustafsson (32) celebrate the goal by center Nick Suzuki (14) during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)(Gerry Broome | AP)
MONTREAL (AP) — Cole Caufield was on the doorstep of the goal, but Josh Anderson jumped back into the play to stuff home the rebound, and the Montreal Canadiens killed Tampa Bay’s chance for a Stanley Cup sweep.

Anderson scored his second goal 3:57 into overtime, and the Canadiens avoided elimination by defeating the defending champion Lightning 3-2 in Game 4 on Monday night.

Carey Price stopped 32 shots for Montreal, and rookie defenseman Alexander Romanov also scored.

The series shifts to Tampa Bay for Game 5 on Wednesday night.

Interim coach Dominique Ducharme’s lineup changes paid off as Romanov stepped up in just his third career playoff game. Anderson was shifted to a new line, playing alongside Nick Suzuki and rookie Cole Caufield in Ducharme’s bid to add more speed.

Pat Maroon and Barclay Goodrow scored for the Lightning, who are attempting to become the NHL’s second team to win consecutive championships in the salary-cap era, which began in 2005. The Pittsburgh Penguins accomplished the feat with titles in 2016 and 2017.

