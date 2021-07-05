Woodson YMCA adds Little Free Library

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A new Little Free Library location is now open outside of the Woodson YMCA in downtown Wausau.

The library installation was spearheaded by Dave Frankhart of Wausau. The long-time YMCA member wanted to offer the community a site that would be centrally located where people could pick up or donate a book to read. He organized the installation as a birthday tribute to his wife, Pat, a long-time volunteer at the John Marshall Elementary School library. Pat just celebrated her 80th birthday.

Pat began her career working as a librarian in Michigan. When the family moved to Wausau, she volunteered in the school library while her daughter attended John Marshall.

“Pat loved children. She was very good with students,” said Arlene Loeffel, who worked as the school secretary at the time.

The Frankharts are excited to be involved with the installation and potential for the future of the Little Library at the Wausau Branch YMCA.

“We think that the members and their families should be able to get a great deal of enjoyment from this service,” said Dave Frankhart.

Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization, based in Hudson, WI. There are now more than 90,000 public book exchanges registered in use.

