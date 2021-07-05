Woodchucks Fall to Lakeshore on the Fourth of July

WAUSAU, WI – The Wisconsin Woodchucks allowed four Lakeshore Chinooks home runs as they fell 10-5 on the Fourth of July at Athletic Park.

The Chucks are now 21-14 on the season, with one contest remaining in the first half of 2021.

Tyler Kehoe had a two-run home run in the seventh to put the near-sellout crowd of 2,150 on its feet. It’s the second big fly for the Woodchuck outfielder this year.

After starting pitcher Bobby Vath exited after two frames, reliever Peyton Schofield threw four innings while allowing just one earned run. Dane Miller and Tyler Murrah also saw action out of the bullpen.

Lakeshore struck first Sunday evening with a solo home run and RBI double. The Chucks got one of those runs back in the bottom half with a Kevin Kilpatrick opposite field RBI double, scoring Jordan Schaffer to make it 2-1.

The Chinooks extended their lead in the second with a three-run homer and in the third with a solo home run to make it 6-1. Wisconsin got back within 6-3 in the home half with Kilpatrick and Ben McCabe RBI singles.

The visiting club added four additional runs in the seventh to pull ahead 10-3 before Kehoe’s homer.

Top Performers

Kilpatrick was 2-4 with a pair of RBIs and a double.

McCabe--making his Woodchuck debut--went 1-3 with an RBI single.

Kehoe had a two-run homer and was 2-3.

Schofield pitched four innings with just one run allowed. He struck out four while walking just one.

Murrah threw two shutout frames with four strikeouts.

Next Up

The Woodchucks are back at Athletic Park Monday night for the back end of the two-game series against Lakeshore. First pitch of the season’s first half finale is 6:35 p.m., and it will be Cost Cutters & Barbers Family Hairstyling Customer Appreciation Night. Cost Cutters & The Barbers Family Hairstyling say ‘Thank You!’ to their customers.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.