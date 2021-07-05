Summer menu makeover 101

(WSAW) - Summer is here, and the entertaining season is well underway. As we look ahead to seasonal holidays and gatherings, recipe planning is typically at the top of the to-do list.

Chef and TV host Claire Robinson offered quick and easy tips to elevate the perfect seasonal spread. She shared crowd-pleasing recipes that are easy to assemble and have a decadent flavors that your guests will love. Claire also had time-saving tips from easy preparation to quick clean-up.

There’s also some fun ways to make your meal looks as good as it tastes. Claire shared some tips on the ideal displays.

To find the recipes Claire highlighted, visit KerrygoldUSA.com

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.