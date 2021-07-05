Advertisement

Summer menu makeover 101

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAW) - Summer is here, and the entertaining season is well underway. As we look ahead to seasonal holidays and gatherings, recipe planning is typically at the top of the to-do list.

Chef and TV host Claire Robinson offered quick and easy tips to elevate the perfect seasonal spread. She shared crowd-pleasing recipes that are easy to assemble and have a decadent flavors that your guests will love. Claire also had time-saving tips from easy preparation to quick clean-up.

There’s also some fun ways to make your meal looks as good as it tastes. Claire shared some tips on the ideal displays.

To find the recipes Claire highlighted, visit KerrygoldUSA.com

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed, 1 injured in Wood County UTV accident
1 killed, 1 injured in Wood County UTV crash
Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
1 killed in rollover crash in the Town of Norrie
(Source: Public Domain)
Neenah, inc. to close Appleton paper mill
5-year-old dead after possible drowning in Shawano County
Heavy rain could fall with storms locally Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night.
First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday-Tuesday Night

Latest News

Summer Menu Makeover
Summer Menu Makeover
Quilt Exhibit At Woodson Art Museum
Quilt Exhibit At Woodson Art Museum
This quilt includes stars that represent how enslaved people navigated the underground railroad
Quilt exhibit is the Woodson Museum’s travelling summer installation
crash
Deadly Marathon County Crash