Stevens Point Independence Day Parade bringing people back together

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Independence Day parade in Stevens Point was back in full force for 2021 after being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Much of the event remained the same as in years past, but this year a helicopter flyover kicked it all off as veterans marched down Main Street. Hundreds of families watched as about 50 parade entries, cars, or floats strolled down the street donned with flags and celebrating American values like free speech and voting.

One family used the event as an opportunity to catch up with relatives from California who they had not seen in more than a year.

“We usually come, like, during Christmas and we also come in the summer, but since it’s the pandemic, we missed Christmas and came this time,” explained a young Espi Estrada Sobotta.

“I’m just excited for there to be a parade since last year there was no parade or anything to do. So, it’s just something fun to get out of the house to do,” Ava Splinter, her relative said.

Splinter and Espi are both kids and they all said the candy is one of their favorite parts about the parade.

The parade started off the day for the Riverfront Rondevous Sunday events, which will conclude with a fireworks show, which Mayor Mike Wiza said will be launched from a platform on the river.

