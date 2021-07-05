Advertisement

Stevens Point business aims to create inclusive cocktail environment

Stevens Point company fosters inclusivity in cocktails
Stevens Point company fosters inclusivity in cocktails(WSAW Emily Davies)
By Emily Davies
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The number of songs about hot summer weather with a cool drink in hand is seemingly endless. A Stevens Point business is aiming to ensure that cool drink is inclusive no matter if there is alcohol in it.

Drinks hold a symbolic place in American, and in particular Wisconsin culture. Whether it is champaign for a celebration, a beer at a ballgame, or punch at a party, there is a drink associated with nearly every occasion. For some, it is a ritual of going out to drinks with friends or coworkers, or having a nightcap at home to wind down.

Drinks bring people together, but as Mindy McCord and Layne Cozzolino found, it can also create separation between those who have alcohol in their cups and those who do not.

“Our mission has become to create space for everyone at the table no matter their drinking preference and we’re really just taking away the question of why or why not you’re drinking,” McCord said.

The two have experience exploring food and connecting it with the community. They began a friendship when they worked at Emy J’s in Stevens Point together. They would often experiment with food in their kitchens when they stumbled upon something called shrub.

“It’s a colonial beverage, it’s from way back in the day, came over on the sea and it went away with refrigeration, but came back with the craft cocktail movement,” McCord explained.

It essentially is a syrup that can be added to any drink. It is made up of three ingredients: apple cider vinegar, cane sugar, and then a fruit, root, or herb.

“When I was pregnant, shrubs became my go-to for a non-alcoholic beverage that I can enjoy that had a complexity and the ritual of a cocktail in the evening,” Cozzolino said.

A few years after they learned about and explored shrubs, they created a company, Siren Shrub Co. They found that there was an opportunity to create an inclusive space for people who want to drink alcohol and those who do not.

“We did some customer interviews last summer that really spoke to why people would like to destigmatize non-alcoholic drinks. And also, they want to have similar experiences when they go out and have a drink at a restaurant with a beautiful glass, a garnish, something that’s complex, flavorful, and does all of the things to tingle your taste buds that an alcoholic beverage does,” Cozzolino explained.

They found more than half of their customers used their shrub syrup in non-alcoholic cocktails. They now have recipes and suggestions for drinks with or without alcohol.

“In Wisconsin, our drinking culture is very, very strong and it’s not about taking that culture away it’s really about bringing in a culture of inclusivity that everybody has a cool drink in their hand,” Cozzolino said. “You don’t need to know or question whether or not there’s alcohol in that drink.”

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed, 1 injured in Wood County UTV accident
1 killed, 1 injured in Wood County UTV crash
Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
1 killed in rollover crash in the Town of Norrie
Seth Wakefield has been arrested in connection to the murder of Hannah Miller
Man arrested in connection to Oneida County homicide
Chance for 2"+ of rain Tuesday
First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday-Tuesday Night
(Source: Public Domain)
Neenah, inc. to close Appleton paper mill

Latest News

Rhinelander Area Chamber of Commerce kicks off 'Think Local First' campaign.
New initiatives in Rhinelander aim at helping small businesses
Coronavirus generic
State reports number of current COVID-19 drops below 80
Chance for 2"+ of rain Tuesday
First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday-Tuesday Night
A new Little Free Library location is now open for use outside of the Woodson YMCA Wausau Branch
Woodson YMCA adds Little Free Library