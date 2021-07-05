Advertisement

Quilt exhibit is the Woodson Museum’s travelling summer installation

This quilt includes stars that represent how enslaved people navigated the underground railroad
This quilt includes stars that represent how enslaved people navigated the underground railroad
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum is  hosting an exhibit from the American Folk Art Museum in New York City this summer.  It’s titled Handstitched Worlds:  The Cartography of Quilts.

There are 18 quilts in the collection created over three centuries, and Marketing and Communications manager Amy Beck says each acts as a map of its maker’s time and place of existence.

“If you think about how maps orient us to navigate the world with a point of origin and a destination, these quilts offer that as well in a way that illuminates the paths of the makers’ lives,” she said.

Most of the quilts follow the traditional form, although alternative interpretations are represented too.  One piece is made of hundreds of pieces of debris wood from the destruction by Hurricane Katrina.  Another is pieced together from actual maps.

The exhibit will be displayed at the museum through August 29.

