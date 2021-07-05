New initiatives in Rhinelander aim at helping small businesses

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - ‘Think Local First’ campaign kicked off Monday in Rhinelander to help support local businesses.

Small businesses are still struggling after the pandemic. But, the Rhinelander area Chamber of Commerce is making efforts to help those businesses with the campaign. “Think local first,” Rhinelander Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Lauren Sackett said.

New to the campaign this year, the 715 Pledge. A pledge pushing for economic growth in the community. “Last year we started the buy local campaign during covid as a recovery effort,” Sackett said.

The pledge means a promise to visit seven local businesses and spend at least $15 at each business between July 5th and August 6th. Sackett said, “that money economically impacts our community more so, than if you don’t shop locally.”

One business that has felt the effects of the pandemic is The Briar House. A family-owned coffee shop that experienced a shut down during the pandemic. But now, the business is starting to see a gradual incline with the help of customers like Laurie Witte. “oh my gosh, I always support local at home, at the farmers market, here too, you have to support your community. That’s what it’s all about. That’s what’s going to bring people here, that’s what’s going to make us thrive,” Witte said.

Sackett said the money spent, goes back to the community. “For every dollar that you spend locally, 67 cents stays within your community, different business owners reinvesting in other businesses, wages...You’re supporting your neighbors.”

Shopping locally means reviving small businesses that have struggled in the last year.

The campaign has different events for each week leading up to August. Click here to find out more information about participation.

