Minocqua’s community and businesses overcome struggles to show support for its Fourth of July parade

By Brittany Dobbins
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - Minocqua’s ‘We’re Having a Parade’ parade honors and remembers those who have served our country.

“Just to have the vets here and honor them [as] we do at this parade is very special,” Vietnam Veteran, Wally Obermann said.

The community came together even through difficult times. “Our businesses have been really struggling this year, obviously with our labor shortage,” It still carried on a special tradition.

“Being a Vietnam vet, it’s very important to honor these people. They were the ones that kept our country safe and free,” Obermann said.

It honors them through a wider lens. “We believe in the ability to repay somebody who can never really give it back to you,” Lakeland High School’s Head Football Coach, Dan Barutha said.

“We’ve raised $35,000 for the Honor Flights, which funds 70 vets to Washington D.C.,” Obermann said. He led the parade for the fifth year, and he said it’s an honor. “It feels fantastic. I’m so proud to lead this parade every year. The Chamber Director, Krystal called me and asked if I would do it again, and I said I’d be proud to do it.”

“Every year we’re here to celebrate our veterans, honor them and all of the contributions that they have made to the community and to the nation,” Let’s Minocquoa Executive Director, Krystal Westfahl said.

Local businesses repaid with a sacrifice to show support. “This year we have 30, we’re just really excited that they’re able to come out and help us put on a great event, even with all the struggles we’ve been put under this year,” Westfahl said.

The community pushed through the struggles to recognize the struggles of others. “It’s nice to be able to come back to the parade and see people in person, and be able to work with the veterans,” Barutha said. “People can recognize the people who have sacrificed so much for the freedom we enjoy today in our country.”

