Marathon County investigating why tornado sirens went off Sunday morning

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating why tornado sirens in the Wausau area were sounded around 1 a.m. Sunday.

The sheriff’s office states in a post on the department’s Facebook page that they were aware of two sirens in particular, one on the Landmark Building in Wausau and the siren in Rothschild going off, but people living in the area have reported they were able to hear sirens in locations around the Wausau area.

People living in the area have reported the siren sounding usual. The sheriff’s office states “This is definitely not normal and we are investigating how or why they went off,” assuring that there was no emergency happening at that time.

On Monday, a dispatcher and the county’s emergency management director told NewsChannel 7 they are still gathering information as to what happened and will be conducting the regularly scheduled test of the sirens Monday afternoon at 1:15.

