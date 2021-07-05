Advertisement

Marathon County investigating why tornado sirens went off Sunday morning

(WSAW)
By Emily Davies
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating why tornado sirens in the Wausau area were sounded around 1 a.m. Sunday.

The sheriff’s office states in a post on the department’s Facebook page that they were aware of two sirens in particular, one on the Landmark Building in Wausau and the siren in Rothschild going off, but people living in the area have reported they were able to hear sirens in locations around the Wausau area.

People living in the area have reported the siren sounding usual. The sheriff’s office states “This is definitely not normal and we are investigating how or why they went off,” assuring that there was no emergency happening at that time.

On Monday, a dispatcher and the county’s emergency management director told NewsChannel 7 they are still gathering information as to what happened and will be conducting the regularly scheduled test of the sirens Monday afternoon at 1:15.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed, 1 injured in Wood County UTV accident
1 killed, 1 injured in Wood County UTV crash
Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
1 killed in rollover crash in the Town of Norrie
(Source: Public Domain)
Neenah, inc. to close Appleton paper mill
Chance for 2"+ of rain Tuesday
First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday-Tuesday Night
5-year-old dead after possible drowning in Shawano County

Latest News

Seth Wakefield has been arrested in connection to the murder of Hannah Miller
Man arrested in connection to Oneida County homicide
Chance for 2"+ of rain Tuesday
First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday-Tuesday Night
(Jacob W. Frank/National Park Service via AP, File)
Study says hunting, poaching reduce Wisconsin wolf numbers
New London man launches own election investigation