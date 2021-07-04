Advertisement

Neenah, inc. to close Appleton paper mill

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
APPLETON, Wis. (AP) - Another Fox Valley paper mill is closing. Neenah, inc. announced it will close its Appleton plant by the end of September.

The closure is among a number of operational changes the paper manufacturer is making.

The company did not say how many employees will be affected by the shutdown of the plant, which Neenah inc. expanded about five years ago. The facility employs about 100 people total.

The facility isn’t the first of its kind to close in the Fox Valley.

Clearwater Paper Corp. announced in June the indefinite closure of its paper mill in Neenah where nearly 300 people are employed.

