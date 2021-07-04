Advertisement

Hader, Woodruff, Burnes nab MLB All-Star selections for the Brewers

(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Brewers have three pitchers selected to the MLB All-Star Game for the first time in franchise history. Josh Hader, Brandon Woodruff and Corbin Burnes were selected by the players on Sunday.

For Brandon Woodruff, it’s the right-hander’s second career selection with the first coming in 2019. He has posted a 1.87 ERA with a 0.78 WHIP, the ladder of which is the 2nd-best mark in all of baseball.

Josh Hader claims his third career selection, with the last two coming in 2018 and 2019. Hader has posted a 0.55 ERA with 55 strikeouts in 22 innings. He’s also recorded 20 saves. His ERA is the best in the MLB among relievers and his saves rank third in the National League.

Corbin Burnes grabs his first-career All-Star Game honor, completing a two-year transformation from his 2019 struggles. Burnes started the year by striking out 58 batters before issuing a walk, which was the longest streak in MLB history before Gerrit Cole broke it shortly after. He currently has a 2.41 ERA with 120 strikeouts.

Freddy Peralta was a notable snub, who’s 2.22 ERA ranks seventh in the National League.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed, 1 injured in Wood County UTV accident
1 killed, 1 injured in Wood County UTV crash
5-year-old dead after possible drowning in Shawano County
Authorities say a number of factors helped them quickly identify a homicide victim’s...
Eyewitnesses play crucial role in murder suspect’s identification
Painter make mistake while repainting Plover water tower
Painters misspell ‘Plover’ on city’s water tower
Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
1 killed in rollover crash in the Town of Norrie

Latest News

The Milwaukee Bucks celebrate with the conference trophy after defeating the Atlanta Hawks in...
Bucks advance to the NBA Finals with game 6 win over Hawks
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, left, and Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela fall...
Giannis Antetokounmpo ruled OUT for game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes delivers during the first inning of the team's...
Burnes cruises, Brewers top Bucs for 9th straight win
Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez, right, blocks a shot attempted by Atlanta Hawks' John Collins,...
Bucks take care of Hawks in Game 5 without Antetokounmpo