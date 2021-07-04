Hader, Woodruff, Burnes nab MLB All-Star selections for the Brewers

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Brewers have three pitchers selected to the MLB All-Star Game for the first time in franchise history. Josh Hader, Brandon Woodruff and Corbin Burnes were selected by the players on Sunday.

For Brandon Woodruff, it’s the right-hander’s second career selection with the first coming in 2019. He has posted a 1.87 ERA with a 0.78 WHIP, the ladder of which is the 2nd-best mark in all of baseball.

Josh Hader claims his third career selection, with the last two coming in 2018 and 2019. Hader has posted a 0.55 ERA with 55 strikeouts in 22 innings. He’s also recorded 20 saves. His ERA is the best in the MLB among relievers and his saves rank third in the National League.

Corbin Burnes grabs his first-career All-Star Game honor, completing a two-year transformation from his 2019 struggles. Burnes started the year by striking out 58 batters before issuing a walk, which was the longest streak in MLB history before Gerrit Cole broke it shortly after. He currently has a 2.41 ERA with 120 strikeouts.

Freddy Peralta was a notable snub, who’s 2.22 ERA ranks seventh in the National League.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.