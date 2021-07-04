First Alert Weather: Sizzling for the 4th, more storms possible this week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Happy Independence Day! It is going to be a hot and humid day across North Central Wisconsin, but not record-setting like it was 9 years ago on this date in 2012. Sunshine along with some clouds with afternoon readings topping out in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Warm and humid this evening for the fireworks displays. (WSAW)

Scattered showers or storms are possible later tonight in the Northwoods. (WSAW)

Conditions should be good for fireworks this evening in most of the area with temps in the low 80s. In the Northwoods, there will be a chance of showers or a storm, but the trends are for the storms to hold off until later at night. A chance of scattered showers or storms overnight, especially in the northern half of the area. Lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Gusty winds and hail, along with downpours are the main threats. (WSAW)

Scattered afternoon showers or storms are possible in Central Wisconsin Monday. (WSAW)

Rainfall of 1-3" could occur from Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. (WSAW)

Partly sunny on Monday with a chance of afternoon scattered showers or storms in Central Wisconsin. Any stronger storms could produce gusty winds, hail, and downpours. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday starts off with some sunshine, followed by increasing clouds for the afternoon. Rain and storms are expected to impact the area through the afternoon into Tuesday night. Locally heavy rainfall of 1-3″ is possible, along with storms from the late afternoon into the early evening that could be strong to severe. A First Alert Weather Day is possible for Tuesday due to the risk of strong/severe storms and flooding potential in parts of the area. Highs on Tuesday in the low 80s.

Clouds and early showers will yield to sunshine by the afternoon on Wednesday. Highs in the mid 70s. Thursday is the nicest day of the week with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Clouds roll back in for Friday with showers and storms possible. High in the mid 70s. Morning showers on Saturday, then partly sunny. High in the mid 70s. Next Sunday is expected to be dry with some sunshine and highs near 80.

