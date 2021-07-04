Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday-Tuesday Night

Storms producing heavy rainfall could be strong to severe.
Heavy rain could fall with storms locally Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Tuesday into Tuesday night. There will be the potential for heavy rainfall across North Central Wisconsin, along with a chance of strong to severe storms producing damaging winds, hail, possible flooding.

Heavy rainfall which could lead to flooding and strong/severe storms are the main risks.
The rather warm and humid conditions will be sticking around for Monday and Tuesday in North Central Wisconsin. Monday afternoon does feature a chance of strong storms south and east of Wausau as a cold front shifts southeast. Any strong storms into early Monday evening may produce gusty winds, hail, and downpours. This cold front will stall to our south Monday night, then return north as a warm front on Tuesday. A wave of low pressure will slide east along the warm front, enhancing the risk of heavy rainfall in parts of the area. In addition, in locations near and south of the warm front into Tuesday evening, there is a chance of strong to severe storms.

Scattered showers & storms on Monday afternoon, a few which could be strong.
Rounds of rain and storms are expected starting Tuesday afternoon.
Periods of rain, heavy at times, along with a risk of storms is anticipated Tuesday night.
Rain will come to an end on Wednesday morning from west to east.
The main threats from Tuesday into Tuesday night will be heavy rain of 1 to 3 inches, with locally higher amounts, which could lead to flooding or the risk of flash flooding if the rain falls quickly in a short time. With the chance of strong/severe storms near and south of Highway 29, damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and hail up to 1″ is also an issue during the afternoon into the evening hours. As low pressure shifts to the east Wednesday morning, the rain should wind down from west to east.

Rainfall of 1-2" with locally higher amounts of 3" are possible.
Stay up to date on the potential adverse weather conditions with the First Alert Weather App. When any watches or warnings are issued, you will receive notifications right on your smartphone and updates on nearby heavy rainfall and lightning.

