Bucks advance to the NBA Finals with game 6 win over Hawks

ATLANTA, GA. (WSAW) - The Bucks advanced to the NBA Finals with a 118-107 win over the Atlanta Hawks in game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Without their star Giannis Antetokuonmpo for a second-straight game, the Bucks showed up again. They led 47-43 at the end of the first half, but an early 3rd quarter run, including 16 points from Khris Middleton in the first four minutes, extended their lead to 15. While the Hawks pulled within seven points late in the game, the Bucks never looked back on their lead.

The NBA Finals appearance is the franchise’s first since 1974. They have not won a championship since 1971.

