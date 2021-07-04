Advertisement

Bucks advance to the NBA Finals with game 6 win over Hawks

(WBAY)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, GA. (WSAW) - The Bucks advanced to the NBA Finals with a 118-107 win over the Atlanta Hawks in game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Without their star Giannis Antetokuonmpo for a second-straight game, the Bucks showed up again. They led 47-43 at the end of the first half, but an early 3rd quarter run, including 16 points from Khris Middleton in the first four minutes, extended their lead to 15. While the Hawks pulled within seven points late in the game, the Bucks never looked back on their lead.

The NBA Finals appearance is the franchise’s first since 1974. They have not won a championship since 1971.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Jensen booking photo
Suspect’s bond set at $50K after 1/2 pound of meth found at Wisconsin Rapids hotel
Authorities say a number of factors helped them quickly identify a homicide victim’s...
Eyewitnesses play crucial role in murder suspect’s identification
Painter make mistake while repainting Plover water tower
Painters misspell ‘Plover’ on city’s water tower
The Wisconsin DOJ is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Shawano County.
DOJ investigating officer-involved shooting in Shawano County
Hannah Miller identified as victim in Oneida County homicide. Suspect identified as Christopher...
Oneida County Sheriff identifies victim in homicide, suspect still on the run

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, left, and Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela fall...
Giannis Antetokounmpo ruled OUT for game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes delivers during the first inning of the team's...
Burnes cruises, Brewers top Bucs for 9th straight win
Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez, right, blocks a shot attempted by Atlanta Hawks' John Collins,...
Bucks take care of Hawks in Game 5 without Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) is helped off the court after he and Atlanta Hawks'...
Giannis Antetokounmpo out for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals