1 killed in rollover crash in the Town of Norrie
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORRIE, Wis. (WSAW) - One woman is dead after a rollover crash Saturday, July 3.
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office was called at 6:30 p.m. Saturday evening. They responded to the area of County Road Y and Cihaski Road in the Town of Norrie.
Deputies said one woman was ejected from a vehicle, and died at the scene.
The crash is still under investigation and the name will not be released until this evening.
