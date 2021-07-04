Advertisement

1 killed in rollover crash in the Town of Norrie

By Wyatt Heller
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORRIE, Wis. (WSAW) - One woman is dead after a rollover crash Saturday, July 3.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office was called at 6:30 p.m. Saturday evening. They responded to the area of County Road Y and Cihaski Road in the Town of Norrie.

Deputies said one woman was ejected from a vehicle, and died at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation and the name will not be released until this evening.

