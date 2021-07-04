1 killed, 1 injured in Wood County UTV crash

SARATOGA, Wis. (WSAW) – One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a UTV crash in the Township of Saratoga Sunday, July 4.

According to a press release, at about 12:43 a.m. Wood County Communication Center got a call that there was a UTV accident on Ranger Road near the intersection of Squirrel Trail.

When Wood County deputies arrived to the scene, they found two people severely injured. Saratoga EMS and Wisconsin Rapids EMS attempted lifesaving measures.

The incident is being investigated by the Wood County Sheriff’s Department and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

This is a developing story.

