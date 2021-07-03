Advertisement

Rosholt’s annual Fourth of July firework display grows larger with new additions this year

By Brittany Dobbins
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROSHOLT, Wis. (WSAW) - The first Independence in the Pines at Rosholt Fair Park took place Saturday, adding on to its annual firework display.

“Celebrating Independence Day here, I think, really brings the community together, it offers something for everybody,” President of Rosholt’s Fair Association Chris Martin said.

It offered people things like food, shopping vendors and carnival rides; the newest additions to the firework display. The vendor organizer said the months of planning for all of them to come out, paid off to see people enjoying themselves. “I feel very proud and accomplished,” Sandy Warrington said. “This is the first time I’ve ever organized something this big by myself,” Warrington added.

Some vendors said things like this help bring the community together. “Personable, building relationships, seeing smiles, people getting out, it’s wonderful,” Shopping Vendor, Carol Johnson said.

The event is something new. “An extra bonus-out-of-the-pandemic fair,” Martin said. He added that Rosholt is still having its Labor Day Fair later in the summer, this was just an extra one for people to enjoy in addition to the firework display.

Martin said he is hopeful for this event in the future. “This is a brand new show. We had one individual come up to us and asked us if we wouldn’t mind having a craft and vendor show, and we thought well why not. We got the facility for it, so what the heck.” He added, “maybe we’ll make this an annual event.”

The carnival rides go on until 9 o’clock Saturday night. Following, around 9:45 p.m. will be the firework display. For more information on the events scheduled for Saturday, click here.

