Riverfront Rendezvous returns to Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Riverfront Rendezvous in Stevens Point returned for the 36th year after last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic.

The event, which normally features a lot of live music, family activities and food was sorely missed by those in the community. Among them is Stevens Point Director of Parks, Recreation and Forestry Dan Kremer.

It felt like kind of a hole,” Kremer said.

For 35 years, the Riverfront Rendezvous was synonymous with the Fourth of July in Stevens Point. Despite trying to make it work up until just months before the event was scheduled, the city was forced to cancel it.

But this year, the event returned as strong as it was before last year.

“This is a chance for all of our neighbors, our community members, and our region to come together. To have fun together. And to have to tell everyone ‘Hey, we’ll see you next year,’ was tough,” Kremer said.

But much of the event was already planned last year. That means some activities were simply postponed a year.

We’ve been basically making all the movements from last year’s festival, trying to build on that for this year,” Kremer said.

Vendors struggled tremendously last year with many of the events they normally attend being canceled. This year, they aren’t taking anything for granted.

“It’s really a good feeling to see everyone come out, and just to support the community and build comradery,” Rainbow Snow owner Lori Kurszerski said.

And that slice of reality is back. A normal reality.

“I think a lot of people missed it. I think people really looked forward to it. And I think that people, even if they don’t come to the riverfront other times of the year, they always come to this day,” Kowalski said.

The event continues throughout the weekend until July 4. Click here to visit the full schedule.

