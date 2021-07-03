Advertisement

Riverfront Rendezvous returns to Stevens Point

Hundreds gathered on Friday for the first day of the Riverfront Rendezvous.
Hundreds gathered on Friday for the first day of the Riverfront Rendezvous.(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Riverfront Rendezvous in Stevens Point returned for the 36th year after last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic.

The event, which normally features a lot of live music, family activities and food was sorely missed by those in the community. Among them is Stevens Point Director of Parks, Recreation and Forestry Dan Kremer.

It felt like kind of a hole,” Kremer said.

For 35 years, the Riverfront Rendezvous was synonymous with the Fourth of July in Stevens Point. Despite trying to make it work up until just months before the event was scheduled, the city was forced to cancel it.

But this year, the event returned as strong as it was before last year.

“This is a chance for all of our neighbors, our community members, and our region to come together. To have fun together. And to have to tell everyone ‘Hey, we’ll see you next year,’ was tough,” Kremer said.

But much of the event was already planned last year. That means some activities were simply postponed a year.

We’ve been basically making all the movements from last year’s festival, trying to build on that for this year,” Kremer said.

Vendors struggled tremendously last year with many of the events they normally attend being canceled. This year, they aren’t taking anything for granted.

“It’s really a good feeling to see everyone come out, and just to support the community and build comradery,” Rainbow Snow owner Lori Kurszerski said.

And that slice of reality is back. A normal reality.

“I think a lot of people missed it. I think people really looked forward to it. And I think that people, even if they don’t come to the riverfront other times of the year, they always come to this day,” Kowalski said.

The event continues throughout the weekend until July 4. Click here to visit the full schedule.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hannah Miller identified as victim in Oneida County homicide. Suspect identified as Christopher...
Oneida County Sheriff identifies victim in homicide, suspect still on the run
Jamie Jensen booking photo
Suspect’s bond set at $50K after 1/2 pound of meth found at Wisconsin Rapids hotel
Child Tax Credit
IRS says portal now open to update banking info for Child Tax Credit payments
Plane crashes in Clark County on June 30, 2021
Aircraft, body of pilot found in Clark County
Anissa Weier
Judge orders release of Wisconsin woman in Slender Man case

Latest News

4th of July Travel 7/2/2021
4th of July Travel 7/2/2021
Riverfront Rendezvous Returns 7/2/2021
Riverfront Rendezvous Returns 7/2/2021
Highway 51 near Rib Mountain in central Wisconsin
AAA reports 4th of July weekend as second highest traveling weekend since 2019
Feel likes temps around 90 late Saturday afternoon.
First Alert Weather: Hot & humid conditions for the holiday weekend