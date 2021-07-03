Giannis Antetokounmpo ruled OUT for game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals after hyperextending his knee in game 4.

This will be the star forward’s second straight game missed since suffering the knee injury in the third quarter of game 4 of the series. While an MRI showed no structural damage, Giannis has been sidelined since he sustained the injury.

However, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports that Antetokounmpo could be given the green light in a game 7 matchup.

There’s belief Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) would be given the green light for a potential Game 7 if Hawks avoid elimination in Game 6 on Saturday, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 2, 2021

The Bucks will try to advance to their first NBA finals since 1974 against the Atlanta Hawks Saturday night at 7:30 pm in Atlanta.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.