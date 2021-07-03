Advertisement

Giannis Antetokounmpo ruled OUT for game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, left, and Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela fall...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, left, and Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela fall to the court during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals after hyperextending his knee in game 4.

This will be the star forward’s second straight game missed since suffering the knee injury in the third quarter of game 4 of the series. While an MRI showed no structural damage, Giannis has been sidelined since he sustained the injury.

However, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports that Antetokounmpo could be given the green light in a game 7 matchup.

The Bucks will try to advance to their first NBA finals since 1974 against the Atlanta Hawks Saturday night at 7:30 pm in Atlanta.

