First Alert Weather: Hot & humid with a chance of storms

The 4th of July will feature highs around 90°. There is a chance of strong storms Sunday night into early Monday.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Warm and muggy tonight with a clear to partly cloudy sky. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. The 4th of July will feature a mix of sun and clouds. It going to be hot and humid with highs rising to around 90 degrees. A chance of showers or storms could move into the Northwoods after sunset and during the late evening hours.

Some of those storms from around Highway 64 on north could be strong with gusty winds, hail, and downpours being the main threats. The storms could hold together and shift southeast during the early morning hours on Monday.

Warm and humid on Monday with some sunshine. There is a chance of additional scattered storms during the afternoon into the early evening hours in Central Wisconsin. Highs in the upper 80s. Tuesday is partly sunny with afternoon showers and storms expected. Highs in the upper 70s. There there is a good chance of wet weather and perhaps some storms Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Turning partly cloudy by Wednesday afternoon with highs in the low 70s. A fair amount of sunshine on Thursday with highs in the mid 70s.

Showers and storms are again in the forecast for Friday and next Saturday. Highs in the mid 60s on Friday, while close to 70 on Saturday.

