AAA reports 4th of July weekend as second highest traveling weekend since 2019

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - AAA is reporting over 47-million people will be traveling this holiday weekend. The company advises people to practice safe, patient driving.

AAA Director of Public Affairs Nick Jarmusz said the number of travelers is expected to return to normal for the Fourth of July.

“We’ve all kind of gotten used to lighter traffic, shorter lines,” Jarmusz explained, “and again part of getting back to normal is getting back to those less convenient parts of pre-pandemic life.”

With a high volume of traffic, Jarmusz encourages people to be patient.

“I think the important thing is to pack some patience,” he said. “Whether you’re heading out on the road, whether you’re headed to the airport, there’s going to be more people around you than there has been.”

The average price of a gallon of gas in Wisconsin is $2.97. The national average is $3.12, according to AAA. Jarmusz said this is not deterring people from traveling.

“This year we’re seeing the highest gas prices for Independence Day since 2014, but we’re actually still about 50-60 cents below where we were in 2014,” Jarmusz said. “Although it’s higher than what we’ve gotten used to in the last few years, it’s still nothing unprecedented.”

He said Friday evening will be a mix of people commuting home from work and weekend travelers, but the all roads, highways and interstates will have more travelers than normal.

“Throughout the rest of the weekend, you’re certainly going to see higher travel volumes than you might expect for a Saturday or Sunday, but not quite as bad as Friday,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.