5-year-old dead after possible drowning in Shawano County

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Shawano County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a 5-year-old boy is dead after a possibly drowning at Annie’s Campground in the Town of Seneca Friday night.

In a press release, deputies said the boy was found unresponsive after receiving a call of a possible drowning around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

They said citizens and deputies performed CPR before emergency medical services transported the child to Thedacare Shawano, where he was pronounced dead.

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the incident.

