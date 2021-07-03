Advertisement

5-year-old dead after possible drowning in Shawano County

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Shawano County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a 5-year-old boy is dead after a possibly drowning at Annie’s Campground in the Town of Seneca Friday night.

In a press release, deputies said the boy was found unresponsive after receiving a call of a possible drowning around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

They said citizens and deputies performed CPR before emergency medical services transported the child to Thedacare Shawano, where he was pronounced dead.

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the incident.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Jensen booking photo
Suspect’s bond set at $50K after 1/2 pound of meth found at Wisconsin Rapids hotel
Authorities say a number of factors helped them quickly identify a homicide victim’s...
Eyewitnesses play crucial role in murder suspect’s identification
Painter make mistake while repainting Plover water tower
Painters misspell ‘Plover’ on city’s water tower
The Wisconsin DOJ is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Shawano County.
DOJ investigating officer-involved shooting in Shawano County
Hannah Miller identified as victim in Oneida County homicide. Suspect identified as Christopher...
Oneida County Sheriff identifies victim in homicide, suspect still on the run

Latest News

There is a chance of strong storms Sunday night in the Northwoods.
First Alert Weather: Hot & humid with a chance of storms
Hot & humid on the 4th with a chance of storms in the Northwoods at night.
First Alert Weather: Saturday Evening Forecast
flag
Veteran with Alzheimer's raises flag
operation drywater
Operation Dry Water
independence celeb
First Independence in the Pines Celebration