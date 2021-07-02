Wausau Police Department looks to improve policing through community survey

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Policing Task Force has released a community survey to gather input and feedback from Wausau residents and visitors concerning attitudes toward and experiences with the Wausau Police Department.

According to a news release from the Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service, the survey is available online and will also be mailed to 5,000 randomly selected residences in Wausau. The survey takes less than 10 minutes to complete. It’s available in English, Spanish and Hmong. Survey takers will not be asked their names and responses will be completely anonymous.

The results of the survey will be shared with the City of Wausau to help improve policing.

To complete the survey, visit https://wipps.org/wpdsurvey. To learn more about the survey, visit https://wipps.org/wpd.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.