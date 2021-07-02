Wausau Police Department to hold Coffee with a Cop event July 6

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department is inviting the community to join them for Coffee with a Cop on Tuesday, July 6. The event will be held 7-11 a.m. at the Kwik Trip located at 1415 West Street. At the event, residents are able to talk about community issues over a cup of coffee.

According to a press release from the Wausau Police Department, the majority of contacts law enforcement has with the public happen during emergencies or emotional situations. Police say those situations are not usually the most effective times for building relationships with the community. Tuesday’s event will allow for a more informal, one-one-one opportunity to interact with officers.

Coffee with a Cop is a national initiative by the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Community-Oriented Policing Services. Similar events are held across the country. This program’s goal is to improve the relationship between police officers and community members.

Anyone with questions about the vent is asked to contact Det. Nate Stetzer at 715-261-7970 or email Nathaniel.Stetzer@ci.wausau.wi.us.

